Peterson Wealth Services Buys 715 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 1.3% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,589,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $182.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

