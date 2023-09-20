Peterson Wealth Services Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.6% of Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.4% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,485 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 33.6% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 4,856 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $211.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.