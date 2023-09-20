Peterson Wealth Services Acquires Shares of 4,413 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.84. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

View Our Latest Report on SCHW

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.