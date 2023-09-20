Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

