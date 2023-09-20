Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $849.20 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $873.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $766.83.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

