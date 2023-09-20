Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 722 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $564.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

