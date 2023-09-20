Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 574 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869,272 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $793,008,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,931.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 729,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,301,000 after purchasing an additional 719,246 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,264,000 after buying an additional 404,442 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $203.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

