PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

PermRock Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PRT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 159.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%.

In related news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $28,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,140,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,691,888.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,847 shares of company stock worth $418,771.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

