Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 395 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

Get Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $278.13 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.36.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.