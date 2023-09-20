Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,844 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $211.77 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The company has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

