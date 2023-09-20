Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 58.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,324 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IJR opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day moving average is $97.50. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

