Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,413,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $89.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.