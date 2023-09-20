Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,055 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IVV stock opened at $448.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.39.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

