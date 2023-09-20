Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 43,585 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,585 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.6% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $13,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 991,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,298,000 after acquiring an additional 146,785 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,181,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 423,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period.

IQLT opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

