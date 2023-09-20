Park Edge Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Park Edge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $146.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.14. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $157.67.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

