Park Edge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.9% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 55.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,796,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $87.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $223.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

