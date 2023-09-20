Park Edge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Park Edge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $106.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.34.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.