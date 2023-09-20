Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ONCT shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.30 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 4,985.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 728,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 845,991 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 336,066 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 205,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

