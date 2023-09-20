NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $182.00 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

