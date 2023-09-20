NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 1,190 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 794.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of COP opened at $123.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

