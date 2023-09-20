North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.61.
NOA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.
North American Construction Group Stock Performance
North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$179.90 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 3.8486352 earnings per share for the current year.
North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than North American Construction Group
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Hold-It-Forever AutoZone Pulls into Buy Zone
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Virtual Riches: 3 Stocks Leading the VR Revolution
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 5 eCommerce Companies that need to be on Your Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.