North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.61.

NOA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NOA

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$31.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$838.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.86. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$12.65 and a 52 week high of C$34.30.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$179.90 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 3.8486352 earnings per share for the current year.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.