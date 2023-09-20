NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Bank of America

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

NYSE NKE opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.32. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

