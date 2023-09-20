NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,934 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.2% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NIKE by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.32.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.24.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

