NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,893 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.32. The company has a market cap of $144.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

