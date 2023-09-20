Navcoin (NAV) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $66,535.67 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00145560 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00049802 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00023883 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00027098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003636 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

