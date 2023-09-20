Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.52. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $85.67.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $61,621.45. Following the transaction, the president now owns 997,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,933,052.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,104 shares of company stock worth $2,353,443. 24.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 514,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,903,000 after purchasing an additional 129,911 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at $9,107,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 66.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 92,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 112,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 83,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

