Milestone Advisory Partners Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOG. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 149.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIOG opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $86.64 and a 12 month high of $104.17. The company has a market capitalization of $547.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.43.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

