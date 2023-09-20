Milestone Advisory Partners Buys New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.06.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,845,000 shares of company stock valued at $222,934,550. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.74. The firm has a market cap of $309.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

