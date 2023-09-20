Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. 3,016,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,799,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

