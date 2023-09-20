Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,413 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,156,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Altria Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.09. 359,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,799,272. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 102.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

