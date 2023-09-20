Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 4.7% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $851,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $161.67. 82,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,719. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.17. The company has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

