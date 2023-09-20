Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Intel by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 11.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $155,319,000 after acquiring an additional 483,917 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,023,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,846,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,995,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.17 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

View Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.