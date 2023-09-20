Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Invests $294,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Viawealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.39. The stock had a trading volume of 104,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

