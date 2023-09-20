MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,609,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 95,894.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,235,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,741,000 after buying an additional 3,232,616 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,835,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.19. 527,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,434,835. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $465,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,064.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,454 shares of company stock worth $2,249,894 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.