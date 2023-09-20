McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services owned 0.09% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $111.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average of $93.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $203.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.80 million. Research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $44,113.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,354.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $44,113.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,354.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total transaction of $257,363.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

