Mantle (MNT) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Mantle (MNT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, Mantle has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Mantle has a market capitalization of $740.76 million and approximately $29.14 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,234,382,070.7631407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.40317453 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $29,134,119.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

