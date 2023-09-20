Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM
In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of QCOM stock opened at $110.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
