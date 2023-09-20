KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. KLA accounts for about 1.3% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 1,414.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in KLA by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after acquiring an additional 715,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in KLA by 131.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,441,000 after acquiring an additional 299,219 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,986 shares of company stock worth $22,071,950. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $457.31 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $520.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $486.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $463.11.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

