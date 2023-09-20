Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.