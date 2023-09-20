Keep Network (KEEP) Price Tops $0.0880

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $83.54 million and $327,479.58 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0880 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Keep Network

Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,269,130 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Keep Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The KEEP token is the native token that powers the Keep network, and is required for membership. Members perform work on the platform and earn rewards, including participating in a distributed key generation protocol that produces a public key for the group. KEEP is a work token, and holding it confers the right to perform key functions on the network. Token holders must delegate a minimum amount of KEEP as collateral to be eligible for work opportunities, which are awarded randomly but over time are proportional to the amount of KEEP delegated. The more KEEP held, the greater the benefit conferred to the token holder.”

