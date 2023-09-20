Keel Point LLC Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.41.

Shares of AMAT opened at $137.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

