JUNO (JUNO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $69,262.01

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular exchanges. JUNO has a total market cap of $16.31 million and $69,262.01 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUNO has traded up 43.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JUNO

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

