iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.8% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $164.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

