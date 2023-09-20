iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

