iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,590,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 12,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,703,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after buying an additional 84,037,622 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63,927.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,308,000 after buying an additional 6,947,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after buying an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 112,438.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,780,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,670,000 after buying an additional 3,776,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.51 and its 200-day moving average is $94.18. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $99.53.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

