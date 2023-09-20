iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Instrumental Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 12.3% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of IJH stock opened at $256.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.20.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
