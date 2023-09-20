iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.3% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,055 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,926. The company has a market cap of $346.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

