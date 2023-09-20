iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.1% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,022,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $448.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,940. The company has a market cap of $346.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.39.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.