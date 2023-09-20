iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,137 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,352,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock opened at $80.83 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.49.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.