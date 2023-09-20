Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 73.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

ICMB stock remained flat at $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,084. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.79. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $4.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICMB Free Report ) by 601.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

