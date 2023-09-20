Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 73.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance
ICMB stock remained flat at $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,084. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.79. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $4.85.
About Investcorp Credit Management BDC
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.
